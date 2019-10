BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound lanes of Wible Road between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue will be closed next week.

The lanes will be closed between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for the removal of shoring used for retaining wall construction alongside northbound Highway 99. Southbound motorists will be detoured to H Street, south to Ming Avenue and then west on Ming to return to Wible Road.

Northbound Wible Road will remain open during roadwork.