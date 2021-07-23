Southbound Hwy. 99 bypass lane near Rosedale Highway blocked due to collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 bypass lane is currently blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision near Rosedale Highway.

The collision happened at around 10:52 a.m. between a Hyundai and an unknown vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

