BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the critical factors in the question leading up to the decision to charge a Bakersfield police officer with vehicular manslaughter appears to be policy that guides law enforcement on pursuing suspects at high speeds.

On Monday, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced it charged Bakersfield Police Officer Ricardo Robles with vehicular manslaughter in connection to the January crash that killed Mario Lares and severely injured his passenger.

Officers Ricardo Robles and Travione Cobbins were in the Bakersfield police patrol vehicle when it crashed with Lares’ vehicle at the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads. Robles was driving at the time of crash, a CHP report said.

Early in the investigation, Bakersfield police Sgt. Robert Pair said the officers were trying to catch up to the pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect.

Bakersfield police policy on response to a pursuit says, “Officers are responsible for continuously driving with due regard for the safety of all persons and property.” Officers are also authorized to begin a pursuit when a responding officer believes a suspect, who has been given notice to stop by law enforcement, tries to flee or evade arrest in a vehicle.

Section 308.4.2 of the policy states officers operating vehicles that do not have red lights and sirens cannot join in a pursuit. A CHP report found Robles’ and Cobbins’ vehicle did not have its sirens on at the time of the crash.

Section 308.4.7 states there should be no paralleling of a pursuit route, and officers should remain in their assigned area and not become involved unless directed by a supervisor. Pursuing officers were chasing the stolen vehicle suspect southbound on Weedpatch Highway, while Robles and Cobbins were on South Vineland Road when the crash happened.

The department’s Code 3 policy also issues guidelines for response to calls that are deemed emergencies and a serious danger to human life. During those responses emergency vehicles use lights and sirens for the response as “reasonably necessary.”

The Bakersfield Police Department says Code 3 situations include a serious public hazard, a crime of violence in progress, the prevention of a crime of violence, officers needed assistance and immediate aid and an immediate pursuit. An officer can initiate a Code 3 response to a call if it falls under one or more of those situations.

During a Code 3 response, officers are required to display their red lights whenever they exceed a posted speed limit. When entering an intersection, officers are to display their red lamp and sound the siren as “reasonably necessary.”

The policy for Code 3 also states officers shall exercise sound judgment and care with regard to life and property. They must also reduce speed at all intersections so that they have “complete control of the vehicle.”

The Bakersfield Police Department has not said if the officers were directed by a supervisor to join the pursuit, but it is known they were driving parallel to the pursuit route when the crash happened.