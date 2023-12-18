BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how one looks at it, prosecuting law enforcement officers for alleged reckless behavior that injures or kills can be challenging — or it can be straightforward.

Police officers and prosecutors are almost always partners in the effort to maintain lawful order. One of them investigates, protects, detains. The other applies the law to the circumstances at hand — the rights of citizenship against the obligations.

Bakersfield Police Officer Ricardo Robles, 24, allegedly ran a stop sign in the very early morning hours of Jan. 19 and crashed into another car, killing the driver and seriously injuring his passenger as well as both officers in the patrol car.

A tragic but unforeseen collateral circumstance? Or an intolerable abuse of authority?

To District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, obligated to decide whether to charge and what to charge — vehicular manslaughter or something even more serious — it was clear cut.

“We reviewed all facts and circumstances in reaching a decision supported by law,” she wrote via text.

Asked to describe the line between legitimate and illegitimate use of speed and other driving tactics, she demurred. “That’s a court argument,” she texted.

But attorney Daniel Rodriguez — who is representing the family of 31-year-old Mario Lares, who was killed in the 2:20 a.m. crash at the pitch-black corner of Muller Road and South Vineland, south of Bakersfield — suggested Robles is getting off easy.

“We’re left wondering if the fact that Robles is a police officer had anything to do with the DA’s decision to file vehicular manslaughter charges instead of second degree murder charges,” Rodriguez wrote in a text. “Because after all, the DA’s office works side by side with the BPD day in and day out. Maybe justice for the police in this county is different than for the rest of us.”

Robles is on paid administrative leave, where he is likely to remain until there’s a verdict in his trial.

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a statement shortly after the charges were announced.

“We cannot fathom the effect this incident has had on those involved in the collision and their family,” the statement read. “We take very seriously the responsibilities we have to our community and have the highest expectations for ourselves and the service we deliver.”

“Throughout the investigation we have cooperated with the California Highway Patrol and will fully cooperate with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office,” the statement concluded.

A statement of empathy. That’s one aspect of this tragedy that is undeniable and beyond any attorney’s attempt at persuasion. A life is lost, and a family is diminished.