BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flying down Norris Road at 80 mph, no flashing lights or siren, three hours after sunset on a winter day, Deputy John Swearengin took his eyes off the road for just a second.

In the blink of an eye, he said, his patrol vehicle slammed into two people pushing a motorcycle across the roadway, killing them instantly.

The 2011 crash resulted in felony manslaughter charges against Swearengin, who ultimately pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, and the county paying millions of dollars to the victims’ families.

Swearengin’s case is one of the rare instances in Kern County where a law enforcement officer has been criminally charged in connection with a fatal crash.

Recently, another fatal crash involving a deputy resulted in two deaths. Initial reports say a vehicle crossed into the opposite lane on Highway 178 and hit two motorcycles before slamming into the deputy’s vehicle. More on that incident below.

On the night of Dec. 16, 2011, Swearengin was traveling 80 mph in a 45-mph zone on Norris Road when he hit and killed Daniel Hiler, 24, and Chrystal Jolley, 30.

Two dead in Oildale

Swearengin told CHP investigators he looked down because he had difficulty grabbing his radio; a large drink in a cup holder was in the way. When he looked up, Hiler and Jolley and the motorcycle they were pushing were directly in front of him.

Swearengin said he reached for the radio to get authorization to turn on emergency lights and sirens, but the sheriff’s office doesn’t require authorization to take that action.

Months later, prosecutors filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Swearengin had faced a maximum of seven years in prison.

But autopsies on the victims revealed their blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit. They were dressed in black and difficult to see at 7:30 p.m. on the dimly lit four-lane roadway. The motorcycle had no reflectors on it.

Prosecutors offered a plea deal and Swearengin agreed to a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge for 480 hours of community service and three years’ probation.

A lawsuit filed in the case settled for a total of $8.8 million, with $4.8 million going to the Hiler family and $4 million to the Jolley family.

The suit argued Swearengin acted recklessly and in conscious disregard of the public’s safety by driving at an excessive speed through an area known to have high pedestrian traffic.

Deputy runs red light

Eager to assist another deputy handling a fight at the Long Branch Saloon, Deputy Nicholas Clerico ran a red light on North Chester Avenue at 85 mph, plowing into the driver’s side of a vehicle heading east on West China Grade Loop, according to CHP reports.

The other driver, Nancy Joyce Garrett, 72, was pronounced dead on arrival at Kern Medical. She was returning home from a Los Angeles Dodgers game when hit at 1:45 a.m.

Clerico had his lights and siren activated at the time of the crash, but the CHP found the speed he was traveling minimized their effectiveness. The investigation found him at fault for entering a solid red light while speeding.

Clerico in 2017 pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to 240 hours of community service. He was no longer with the sheriff’s office by the time he accepted the plea agreement.

Garrett’s family settled a lawsuit against the county for $2.5 million.

Motorcyclist killed

A $3.8 million settlement was reached in 2018 between the county and the family of a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on July 14, 2015, as Sgt. Marvin Gomez, with lights and siren activated, traveled west on Norris Road on his way to assist other deputies with a domestic violence call.

Larry Maharrey, 59, was riding a new Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Norris.

The deputy tried turning south on Airport Drive on a red arrow and the two collided.

California Highway Patrol investigators recommended a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge against Gomez, but prosecutors determined the sergeant “was operating his patrol car within the parameters allowed by law” and declined to charge him.

Two deputies crash

On May 23, 2008, Deputy James Throne died in a crash at Blackburn Street and Weedpatch Highway when his patrol vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by another sheriff’s deputy. Both had been responding to a report of a robbery, and the other deputy, Doug Swanson, suffered broken bones.

The CHP determined Throne was at fault for pulling in front of Swanson.

BPD officer killed in chase

Bakersfield police Officer David Nelson saw a suspicious-looking silver Hyundai with paper license plates near Flower and Haley streets in East Bakersfield the early morning of July 26, 2015. He stopped the car, but when he got out and approached it sped off.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A brief, high-speed chase ensued through northeast Bakersfield neighborhoods, ending when Nelson apparently tried making a left turn onto Alfred Harrell Highway from Panorama Drive. The patrol vehicle crossed the raised center divider and hit the curb, spinning around and slamming into a wooden power pole and concrete brick wall.

Nelson died at the scene.

A tip led police to the other driver, Julian Hernandez, about 32 hours later. By that time, Hernandez had written a letter which he handed to police admitting his involvement in the chase and accusing Nelson of profiling him because he has tattoos.

Hernandez was convicted of murder and sentenced to 31 years to life in prison.

Crash in the canyon

Kern County sheriff’s Deputy Joe Hudnall was transporting an inmate from Lake Isabella to Bakersfield when a BMW hit him head-on on Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon, knocking the patrol vehicle about 100 feet down the canyon.

Hudnall, 43, suffered fatal head injuries and the inmate was injured but survived the Nov. 14, 2006 crash.

The driver of the BMW, Montrose defense attorney Daniel Willsey, was under the influence of methamphetamine.

He pleaded no contest three years later to gross vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of a drug and was sentenced to six years in prison.

2 dead in 4-vehicle crash

Late on Oct. 7, a Geo traveling west on Highway 178 crossed into the opposite lane while negotiating a slight curve west of Kelso Valley Road, according to CHP. The Geo hit two motorcycles then spun into a vehicle driven by Kern County sheriff’s Senior Deputy Amanda Plugge.

The driver of the Geo, Jack Lee Brown, 31, and one of the motorcyclists died, the CHP says. The other motorcyclist was taken to Kern Medical with serious injuries.

Plugge, 41, was uninjured.

The crash and whether drugs or alcohol were involved remains under investigation.

Pursuit ends in crash

McFarland police say a man intentionally rammed a sheriff’s vehicle early Oct. 8 during a police chase.

Enrique Lovera-Carrillo, 21, is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Lovera-Carrillo was speeding when officers tried to pull him over around 1 a.m. on Perkins Avenue in McFarland. A chase ensued from McFarland onto southbound Highway 99.

Lovera-Carrillo took the Merle Haggard Drive off-ramp then allegedly targeted the uninvolved sheriff’s vehicle stopped at Airport Drive, police said. Both vehicles sustained major damage and the deputy received minor injuries. Lovera-Carrillo, who was uninjured, surrendered and was taken into custody, police said.

18-year-old killed in crash

On Nov. 10, an 18-year-old died and five others were hurt in a crash ending a pursuit with Bakersfield police on Chester Avenue near Brundage Lane.

The driver was identified as Donavon Diaz of Shafter. The others in the vehicle were between 16 and 18 years old.

Police said Diaz was driving when officers attempted to pull his vehicle over at Mount Vernon and Gateway avenues at 10:44 p.m. Diaz did not stop, led officers on a pursuit, ultimately losing control of the vehicle, according to a police statement.