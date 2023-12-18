BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Monday announced the filing of vehicular manslaughter charges against Bakersfield police Officer Ricardo Robles in connection with a deadly January crash.

Robles faces one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, prosecutors said. He’s also charged with reckless driving on a highway, a misdemeanor.

Regarding the assault charges, the vehicle was the deadly weapon, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday, prosecutors said, and inmate booking records show Robles, 24, was booked Monday morning. He’s being held on $80,000 bail.

Mario Lares, 31, was killed and passenger Ana Hernandez, 34, suffered serious injuries in the crash early Jan. 19 at the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads.

Robles and Officer Travione Cobbins received moderate-to-major injuries, police said.

Data retrieved from the BPD vehicle revealed it was traveling more than 100 mph before impact, according to the California Highway Patrol’s investigation. The car’s flashing red emergency lights were off.

The cruiser traveled south on South Vineland Road and blew past a stop sign, hitting the victims’ Honda Accord as it traveled west on Muller Road, investigators said. The Honda did not have a stop sign.

DNA evidence taken from the officers’ deployed airbags revealed Robles was the driver. The officers had been pursuing a stolen vehicle but the chase had been called off at the time of the crash, investigators said.

VIDEO ABOVE: Black box confirms BPD patrol car’s red lights were off in fatal crash