BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer made his first court appearance Wednesday to face charges filed in connection with a deadly crash that occurred nearly a year ago.

Ricardo Robles, 24, pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun and misdemeanor reckless driving. The deadly weapon in this case was the patrol vehicle Robles drove.

He appeared with Riverside attorney Kasey Castillo, and his next court hearing is set for March 1.

Robles is accused of driving a patrol vehicle more than 100 mph without overhead flashing lights activated moments before running a stop sign and plowing into a Honda Accord at the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads. The Honda did not have a stop sign.

Mario Lares, 31, the Honda’s driver, was killed in the 2:20 a.m. collision. Passenger Ana Hernandez, 34, suffered serious injuries. The Grimmway Farms employees were heading home.

Robles and Officer Travione Cobbins were pursuing a stolen vehicle but the chase had been called off at the time of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol’s investigation. Robles slowed before entering the intersection but was still traveling in excess of 70 mph, investigators said.

Robles said he didn’t remember how fast the patrol vehicle was traveling, according to reports that became available Wednesday. He said he never saw the Honda and believes he lost consciousness upon impact, the reports say.

The officer told investigators emergency lights were activated during the pursuit, then deactivated when the chase was called off.

“I believe they were reactivated when the pursuit resumed,” Robles said, adding that he and Cobbins were trying to get ahead of the chase to deploy spike strips.

Cobbins said he was driving the vehicle at the start of the shift, according to the reports. They stopped at the BPD substation on East White Lane, where Cobbins used the restroom around 2 a.m.

He told investigators Robles knocked and told him about the chase. Cobbins said he “finished in the restroom, however was not able to secure all four of my belt keepers to my duty belt to secure it to my uniform,” the reports say.

As Cobbins struggled with the belt keepers, Robles said he would drive and took the keys as they left the substation.

Video above: BPD officer charged with manslaughter in South Vineland Road crash