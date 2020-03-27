Social media campaign ‘Family Game Night’ aims to support local businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As many local restaurants struggle to keep their businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, an online campaign aims to give dwindling sales a boost. Salty’s BBQ created a Facebook event to help Bakersfield restaurants generate some business during these hard times.

To participate, the post says to order take-out from one of your favorite Bakersfield restaurants and get the games out for a family game night. Post a photo of your food and the family fun and share your photo using the hashtag #BakersfieldFamilyGameNight.

A few locations that are involved in the event is Coconut Joe’s, Frugattis, Jake’s Tex Mex, Lengthwise, and Hodels.

17 News is highlighting local businesses still serving our community with curbside and delivery options.

You can find that here on our Kern County Open website.