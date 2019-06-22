Soccer fans are hoping to have a Women’s World Cup watch party at the Spectrum Amphitheatre

The group needs to raise money to do it, however

Bakersfield soccer fans are hoping for two things right now: That the U.S. team makes it to the Women’s World Cup Final and to watch the game on a big screen at the Spectrum Amphitheatre.

A group of fans is trying to get the final match broadcast at the amphitheater so the public can enjoy it for free, but putting on a watch party itself isn’t free.

In fact, it would cost $30,000.

Organizers are hoping a local business, organization or group of fellow lovers of the “beautiful game” will help make it a reality.

“This will be a huge success for Bakersfield if we pull it off,” Tim Ortiz, president of the Bakersfield Firefighters Relief Organization said.

“You see these kind of community events all over the country, large and small cities, host things like this, and I don’t know why this hasn’t already happened in our community. It should have already happened. We’re going to try to make it happen this time.”

If their fundraising is successful, the event would take place Sunday, July 7.

If you’d like to donate, or find out more information, you can send an email to: worldcuplivebako@gmail.com.

The U.S. women’s team would still have to win three more games in the tournament’s knockout round to earn a spot in the championship.

The United States plays Spain in a Round of 16 match on June 24.