SoCal Edison is giving customers without power a place to charge their cell phones

Southern California Edison

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Edison is giving Kern County residents in power shutoff areas the ability to charge their cell phones during the outage.

According to the county, SCE is setting up a Community Crew Vehicle in Stallion Springs for residents without power in Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs. Residents in the area will also be able to get information about the power shutoff. 

More than 5,000 SoCal Edison customers are believed to be without power as of Thursday morning as the Public Safety Power Shutoffs go into effect due to strong, dry winds.

