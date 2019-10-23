SoCal Edison adds to number of Kern County customers for Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Weather has prompted Southern California Edison to warn customers that Public Safety Power Shutoffs might happen in Kern County, again.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, SCE has said 308,046 customers state wide are under consideration for PSPS, according to its website. Kern County makes up at least 16,000 of those customers.

The list of impacted counties and number of customers affected are updated regularly, but SCE says that real-time data may be delayed or limited as conditions are constantly changing, according to its website.

The PSPS warnings are in effect for seven counties including:

Kern County (over 16,000 Customers)

Los Angeles County (over 66,000 Customers)

Orange County (over 26,000 customers)

Riverside County (Over 40,000 customers)

San Bernardino county (Over 63,000 customers)

Santa Barbara County (240 customers)

Ventura County (Over 94,000 customers)

You can get updates on the shutoffs at SoCal Edison’s website.