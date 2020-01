RIDGECREST Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest residents woke up to a winter wonderland. The last time they saw a snow flake was in 2011, that is according to the National Weather Service.

Courtesy: Refugio Paniagua

As of 10 a.m Thursday, they received 2 inches of snow on the floor. It is expected to snow until around 2 p.m. Thursday. After 2 p.m, the National Weather Service is predicting a mix of rain and snow.