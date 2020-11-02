Sketch of unidentified homicide victim released by Tulare officials

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A computerized sketch of an unidentified man found dead in Tulare County has been released to the public.

Tulare County sheriff’s officials are hoping someone will come forward with information regarding the man’s identity. His death has been ruled a homicide, officials said.

The man is described as Hispanic, 25 to 40 years old, 5-foot-7, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray polo shirt, black shoes and a baseball hat and is believed to be from the Orosi area, where his body was found Oct. 23.

Anyone with information about his identity or the case in general is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. To remain anonymous, call or text 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.