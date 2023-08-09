BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield and Kern County firemen responded to a two alarm structure fire on Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Kern County and Bakersfield Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 1102 Wilson Ave. The fire that broke out on Aug. 9 was initially reported as a two alarm fire, but the second alarm was removed while KCFD was en route according to officials on scene.

Fire officials on scene say six structures were affected by the flames including fences, shrubs and outside parts of some buildings. Kern County fire officials say no victims were hurt or displaced from this structure fire.

No fire officials were injured while battling the blaze. KCFD says 26 personnel responded to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, the cause of the fire is unknown.