Six homicides in five days in Kern County

Since Friday, six people have died from gun-related wounds in Kern County.

The first homicide came on Friday night when a Los Angeles man who recently moved to Bakersfield was shot in front of his home. The man and his family had only been living in the area for a few weeks.

Two days later, on July 21, a double homicide took place at Rexland Acres Park located next to Fairview Elementary School. A passerby saw a man lying on the ground and alerted police. When officers arrived they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The start of the week brought another shooting near North Kern Prison in the 10000 block of San Jose Avenue just outside Delano.

On Monday, a 43-year-old man was found shot on a dirt path and later taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Late Tuesday another double homicide occurred, this time in Southwest Bakersfield on California Avenue. A man and woman were found shot and killed inside a car when police arrived.

All cases are still under investigation and no suspects have been taken into custody.

The total confirmed homicides for Kern County now stands at 57 for 2019.

