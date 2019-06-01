UPDATE: CHP says missing 83-year-old out of Arcadia has been found

UPDATE: CHP says Nakamura has been located.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man reported missing out of Arcadia.
CHP and surrounding law enforcement agencies, including Kern County’s, are asking for the public’s help to find 83-year-old Paul Nakamura.
Nakamura was last seen on Thursday, May 30, at around 11 a.m. in Arcadia.
Nakamura is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was traveling in a red 2000 Lexus ES-300 with California license plate #4JPA311.
He is believed to be wearing a heavy blue jacket, a long-sleeve red shirt, navy blue pants and black shoes.
CHP said Nakamura suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.
If you see him, call 911.