The Sikh Peace Parade will be held on Saturday, April 13.

Events will start at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Park.

The public is invited to learn more about the Sikh culture, food and celebrate the community.

Prior to the parade, the Sikh community is currently serving free food to anyone at Mill Creek Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, April 13.