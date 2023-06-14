LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights clinched the Stanley Cup championship with a 9-3 Game 5 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Jonathan Marchessault won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup, a fitting honor for one of the franchise’s original players who has been a key contributor since the first puck dropped in Las Vegas.

Marchessault led the Golden Knights with 13 goals and ranked second with 25 points during their playoff run, this one ending on a winning note unlike five years ago when they lost in the final. He is one of six original Knights players left from the start of the expansion franchise in 2017 and has since developed a reputation for scoring big goals at timely moments.

After the game, the Knights celebrated with Lord Stanley’s Cup.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 13: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the championship in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 13: Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the championship in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 13: Alec Martinez #23 of the Vegas Golden Knights kisses the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the championship in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 13: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the championship in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 13: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers to win the championship in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

An 8newsnow.com camera inside T-Mobile Arena captured the moment the Golden Knights became Stanley Cup champions.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, in a nod to the Knights’ brief history, started five of the original Vegas players known as the Misfits and put the sixth on the second shift. Cassidy sounded confident the day before the game that his team would play well, and it certainly did, blowing open a one-goal game in the second period to lead 6-1. The nine goals tied the record for the most in a Cup Final.

The Las Vegas Valley celebrates the cup

The big win was met with a thunderous reaction in Toshiba Plaza as Golden Knight fans roared in approval and then gleefully belted out the lyrics to Queen’s “We Are The Champions.” 8newsnow.com‘s Brian Loftus captured the moment.

Fans celebrating on Water Street in Henderson were loud and proud about the Vegas Golden Knights victory.

Fans celebrated in Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience, where VGK die-hards were soaking in the victory.

“Vegas, you certainly know how to throw a party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told the crowd. “What’s going on inside this arena and outside is incredible and a testament to what a great hockey market this is.

“What has happened here has been simply incredible. Not only is Vegas a hockey town, it’s a championship town.”

Vegas closed out the series in five games to win the cup before a delirious franchise-record crowd of 19,058 at T-Mobile Arena that drowned out the pregame introductions of forward Jonathan Marchessault and goalie Adin Hill and cheered all the way through the final buzzer.