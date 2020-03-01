ShotSpotter leads to arrest of a man in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ShotSpotter recorded one gunshot fired in the 800 block of Pacific Street that is according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said while officers were in the area, they observed a car leaving the area.

Police said 24-year-old Manuel Vargas Mercado was determined to be an unlicensed driver and lived at the location of the ShotSpotter activation.

A handgun was located in the center console with an expended shell casing in the chamber and 9 live rounds in the magazine.

Officer were able to conclude that Manuel Vargas Mercado was responsible for the activation.

Bakersfield Police arrested Vargas Mercado for applicable weapons charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.