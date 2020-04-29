ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest of a man in Southeast Bakersfield, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation and led to an arrest of a man in a Southeast Bakersfield home Tuesday night.

Police said the incident occurred Tuesday, Apr. 28 at approximately 10:56 p.m. to a residence in the 1200 block of Potomac Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found spent shell casings and a loaded Glock bound firearm in a rear yard of a house, that is according to BPD.

Bakersfield police said officers arrested 34-year-old Daniel Gutierrez for negligent discharge of a firearm and additional firearm and gang-related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.