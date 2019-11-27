Shoppers react following Valley Plaza Mall shooting

The Valley Plaza Mall re-opened Tuesday less than 24 hours after a shooting inside the shopping center left two people injured.

Security was front and center at the mall Tuesday in what otherwise seemed like an ordinary day at the mall.

Shots rang out in the mall’s food court Monday following an altercation between two groups, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. A 15-year-old and a 20-year-old were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are looking for at least one person who ran away from the scene and another, who they believe is the shooter.

Shoppers like Casie Cortez came to Valley Plaza Tuesday to take part in Thanksgiving shopping. She said she had some reservations before coming here.

“It’s concerning because we were just here a couple days before,” Cortez with her infant son in her arms. “It’s sad you have to think twice before coming to any public place. As a mom, it concerns me.”

However, Alex Perea, a kiosk manager inside the mall, said she was not concerned.

“Honestly it is a safe environment…I feel really safe. I came here and opened my kiosk. This is a family-friendly environment. I recommend family shops at their own will here.”

Despite Monday’s incident, Cortez says she will come back to the mall next time she needs to shop.

Cortez:

“I feel like it’s safe, so I would come back.”

Perea shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s like any other store; You come here, you do your shopping and you come home. You should be able to feel safe in public no matter what.”

Mall operator Brookfield Properties released the following statement:

“It is especially disheartening that this horrible event took place in our shopping center as we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. This is still a developing investigation, and are working closely with our partners at the Bakersfield Police Department. This was a frightening experience for our guests and tenants and we commend BPD for their quick responses during the incident. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our guests, tenants and everyone who walks through our doors. While we are evaluating our security protocols, we never disclose details because doing so could compromise its effectiveness. This is company policy.” Brookfield Properties

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111. Tips can be anonymous.