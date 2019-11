Shop for Success hits downtown Bakersfield Nov. 5, 2019.

Dress for Success Bakersfield will host the special event in the historic Haberfelde Building located at 1412 17th Street.

The non-profit will highlight designer dresses, coats, purses and more.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to sip champagne and shop.

Tickets to the event are $25.

Dresses start at $20.

All proceeds benefit local women and Dress for Success Bakersfield.

Purchase tickets here.