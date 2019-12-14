BPD officers injured were responding to shooting that left two dead in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department have confirmed that the two police officers injured in the vehicle rollover that happened at the Beale Avenue exit of Highway 178 were responding to a call about a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.



Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 500 block of Butte Street at 5:08 a.m. Upon arrival, BPD found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.



According to Bakersfield Police, both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they died. The names of the victims will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time.

At this time, there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

