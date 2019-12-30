Deadly shooting involving former BPD chief’s son found legally justified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The District Attorney’s office has determined a deadly 2017 shooting involving the son of former Bakersfield police Chief Lyle Martin was legally justified.

On Nov. 4, 2017, Officer Warren Martin had reason to believe through wiretap evidence that Augustus “A.J.” Crawford had shot and badly wounded a man during a robbery, the DA said in a summary of the case earlier this month.

Martin was tasked with pulling over a vehicle that surveillance officers said Crawford was in, according to the release, and was told Crawford was armed with a gun.

During a traffic stop on Planz Road, Crawford got out of the car and ran. He threw a loaded gun into a backyard as he turned a corner, the release said, then entered a dark dirt lot with Martin and another officer chasing him.

The release said Martin saw Crawford make motions toward his waistband as he looked back, and Martin thought he was about to shoot the other officer.

Martin fired. Crawford was hit and fell. While on the ground, he ignored commands to show his hands, according to the DA’s office.

Crawford rolled over from his stomach with his hand in his waistband, the release said. Martin fired again.

Crawford then said, “OK, you got me,” and removed his hand from his waistband, according to the release. He died while being treated at Kern Medical.

In making their ruling, prosecutors said a homicide by a peace officer is justified when committed in arresting a dangerous, fleeing felon. Crawford had just robbed a marijuana dealer — shooting him four times — and fits squarely within the law allowing deadly force in his arrest, according to the DA’s office.

Additionally, Martin had reason to believe Crawford was armed. He and the other officer were not in a position to see Crawford discard his gun as they chased him, prosecutors said.

“The fact that Crawford was not armed at the time of the shootings by Officer Martin does not make the two shootings unreasonable,” the release said. “This is because the appearance of danger is all that is necessary, actual danger is not.”

Martin’s father, Lyle Martin, retired from the Bakersfield Police Department on Friday and is now employed as chief investigator at the the DA’s Office.