Shooting in South Bakersfield sends male victim to hospital with major injuries

A shooting at an apartment complex in South Bakersfield sent one person to the hospital Sunday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to the shooting on 4215 Teal Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

BPD said they were called to assist the Bakersfield Fire Department after responding to a victim of a gunshot wound.

BPD said the shooting occurred at the apartment complex.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries. The suspect or suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.