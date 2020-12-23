Sheriff’s office faces reforms after lawsuit alleges excessive use of force

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Same sheriff, new rules. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced changes to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after a lengthy probe into the KCSO for violations including excessive force. The state’s justice department investigated the department for four years, now the state is rolling out a 5-year plan to protect deputies and the public. Kern is notorious for having one of the highest rates of officer-involved shootings of any county in America, the sheriff’s office has 15 this year alone.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra positioned the settlement as a productive step in the right direction that allows the Justice Department to enact reforms with the cooperation of KCSO. The State Department of Justice sued the Sheriff’s Department alleging deputies deprived local citizens of their constitutional rights. Today’s settlement ends that suit without the KCSO admitting fault. But to get that dismissal, the Sheriff’s Office had to agree to changes.

“Involving issues of the use of excessive force, unreasonable stops, searches and seizures, and processes of the receipt and investigation of civilian complaints,” said Xavier Becerra, California’s Attorney General.

The changes mandate the KCO publicize every officer-involved shooting and requires departmental supervisors investigate uses of force. But those supervisors are employed by the Sheriff’s Office, meaning the KCSO will continue to investigate itself to determine whether deputies use force properly.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate those cases, which will determine whether they followed policy and whether they were within policy,” said Donny Youngblood, Kern County Sheriff. “The ones that have bad consequences, we submit to the district attorney for a review.”

The settlement isn’t just about excessive force. It also provides 42 sworn and un-sworn KCSO positions and provides several more body cameras. Becerra and Youngblood hope this plan will be an example for other law enforcement agencies around the nation. Meanwhile Sheriff Youngblood denies any past wrongdoing by deputies.

“There’s nothing in that document that you’re holding that would have changed any of the 15 officer-involved shootings that we’ve had, or my opinions of them,” said Youngblood. “I don’t need the DOJ to tell me when we have misconduct and someone needs to be disciplined.”



Becerra says independent experts will oversee the KCSO to make sure they’re implementing the changes. Officials hope these new guidelines will make the streets safer for Kern County residents and the deputies sworn to protect them.