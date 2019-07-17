Sheriff: Man shot by deputy had a plan to die

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – New developments in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend that left a sheriff’s deputy and his alleged assailant wounded.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood shared with the media video from a body camera that shows how the incident unfolded after the deputy answered what was described as a “suspicious call” to 9-1-1.

KCSO identifies the deputy as Richard Grifee. He is back home now and currently on administrative leave. The suspect, 28-year-old Reginald Anderson, is in custody.

According to Sheriff Youngblood, Anderson called 9-1-1 because he had a plan to die.