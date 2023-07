BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local, long-standing Shafter policewoman is retiring from the police force.

Assistant Chief Diana Burnett has spent 30 plus years with Shafter Police Department, the longest standing officer on the force. Her co-workers said Burnett served the community with integrity, compassion and professionalism.

The department recognized her outstanding leadership throughout her entire career. Burnett’s last day is tomorrow.