Shafter City Manager resigns, residents demand answers

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) – Unhappy residents packed Shafter City Hall demanding answers on City Manager Scott Hulbert’s resignation

“I’m really disappointed that you fired Scott,” said one resident during public comment. “As far as I know he was doing a wonderful job and the fact that you don’t have to answer why that really upsets me.”

That wasn’t all, a handful of them, including former council members and a city clerk, also took the podium to express their frustrations with the way the city is being run.

“When I left the city it was doing well and it was doing well until the end of this last year,” said Jack Colvard, former Shafter city council member.

He served for 20 years up until 2016. Colvard says he is fearful of where the city is headed.

“It took 25 years to change what people thought of Shafter, how people viewed Shafter,” said Colvard. “Some of the moves they are making will change all of that. It’s taken years to get here and in a few months this could all change.”

Following the public’s comments, councilmembers voted in a closed session and approved Hulbert’s public resignation and release. They also approved a severance pay of 12 months salary plus benefits.

The council also appointed an acting city manager. However, no answers were given on why the city manager resigned.

“I believe that Scott doesn’t want to get stuck in the turmoil and jeopardize Shafter’s reputation,” said Colvard.

Councilmembers promptly rushed out following the announcement of the actions that were to be taken leaving residents upset and disappointed they couldn’t ask questions or comments on their decisions.

“It doesn’t make me feel welcome to come again and I can’t imagine anyone with a problem in their neighborhood would want to come in in this climate because it’s very adversarial,” said Natalie Feinberg, Shafter resident. “That’s not good leadership.”