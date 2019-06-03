Shafter City Council to hear proposal to add ‘In God We Trust’ decals to police vehicles

by: Jose Franco

“In God We Trust” decal on a Delano Police Department vehicle. / Photo: Delano Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Shafter could be the next city in Kern County to add “In God We Trust” decals to its police vehicles.

On Tuesday, the Shafter City Council will hear the proposal from a group of pastors to add the decals.

The City of Delano voted to add similar decals to its police vehicles in April.

In May, the City of Bakersfield heard a proposal to add the decals and will further discuss the proposal at its council meeting on June 5.

The Shafter City Council meeting takes place Tuesday, June 4 at 336 Pacific Ave. at 7 p.m.

