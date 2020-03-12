Severe storm impacts Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Rain, wind, hail, thunder, lightning and tornado’s, the storm had it all.

For those in Mojave and California City, a tornado warning was issued. People in Southeastern Kern County were asked to seek shelter and be alert for any funnel-like clouds.

But people we talked with weren’t too worried. Even a local restaurant remained opened through the storm, continuing to serve hungry customers.

In other parts of Kern County, the storm left behind plenty of flooding. Heavy rains and extremely dry land caused for excess amounts of water. Drivers drove through nearly a foot of water in some areas.

As far as the tornado warning, one never touched down. Right now, no damage has been reported and major roadways are open.