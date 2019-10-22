Several Halloween events on tap through end of the month

With Oct. 31 just a little over a week away, several organizations are holding Halloween-themed events starting this week in celebration of the holiday. Here’s a breakdown of some of the events coming up.

FREE EVENTS

Friday

Safe Trunk or Treat: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual Halloween event from 5-7 p.m. at the East Bakersfield substation, 1700 Flower St. The event will serve the first 1,000 children who attend. Trick-or-treaters up to age 13 are recommended. Children are encouraged to wear costumes to the event.

The event is held in partnership with the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol. For more information, call 661-391-7559 or 661-326-3053.

Trunk or Treat with the Imagination Car Club: The Autism Society-Kern Autism Network Inc. is hosting a free trunk-or-treat event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Pep Boys, 4605 Planz Rd. The event will include a car show with decorated vehicles, music, food booths, a costume contest and more.

The first 100 kids get a free trick-or-treat bag. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

All proceeds benefit the Autism Society-Kern Autism Network Inc.

For more information, call 661-330-4305.

Saturday

Halloween Carnival: The Bakersfield Homeless Center will hold its annual Halloween event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the center, 1600 E. Truxtun Ave. Children at the center will be able to dress up, play carnival games and get candy from several vendors. There will also be a Haunted Warehouse decorated by the Bakersfield High School Driller Service Academy.

For more information, call the center at 661-322-9199.

Fright Hike: The Wind Wolves Preserve is holding a Fright Hike on Saturday in honor of Halloween. The two-hour guided hike will start at 6:15 p.m. at the Crossing parking lot on the preserve, located at 16019 Maricopa Hwy. The family-friendly two-mile trail will include Halloween decorations as well as stargazing and moon-viewing opportunities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring layered clothing, a flashlight, close-toed shoes as well as water and snacks.

Call 661-858-1115 for more information.

Sunday

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail: Camelot Park is hosting its annual Halloween event on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at 1251 Oak Street. It will include a costume contest, vendors passing out candy, prizes and more. In addition, the park’s regular attractions will be open, including a Halloween-themed mini golf course.

Kids 12 and under get into the event for free. Discounted wristbands for the attractions will also be available.

For more information, visit camelotparkbakersfield.com.

Halloween Day

Hal”LAW”een at BPD: The Bakersfield Police Department is holding its second-annual Halloween event from 4-6:30 p.m. at its headquarters, 1601 Truxtun Ave. Children 12 and under will be escorted around the building to receive treats from police personnel as well as visit police vehicles in the parking lot.

Groups will be escorted through the building every 10 to 15 minutes, according to the department.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes to the event. Parents and caregivers are also welcome to attend, although only children are allowed to bring costumes, BPD said.

For more information, contact the BPD Community Relations Unit at 661-326-3053, or by email at BPDCommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.

Halloween Carnival: The Beale Memorial Library is holding this event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Halloween. It will include carnival games and craft opportunities for the kids. Costumes are encouraged at the event.

For more information, call the library at 661-868-0701.



PAID EVENTS

Friday

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner: The Links at RiverLakes Ranch Golf Course is offering an evening full of murder, mystery and laughs. The event will start off with a cocktail party at 6:30 p.m. followed by a dinner show at 7 p.m. at the ranch, 5201 Riverlakes Dr.

As part of the interactive show, actors will be interspersed among the crowd and will be in character. Participants will be tasked with figuring out who the murderer is and are encouraged in dressing up in costume.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased on https://bit.ly/2BBGsvb. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

For more information, call 661-587-3801.

Night at the Museum: The Buena Vista Museum will hold this Halloween event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 2018 Chester Ave. The museum’s lights will be turned off and attendees will join a guided tour of the exhibits by flashlight. Past attendees have reported hearing strange noises and visits from a ghost, according to the museum.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for students and children. To make a reservation or for more information, call 661-324-6350.

Saturday

Trunk or Treat: Love Automotive Group is holding its first Halloween Trunk or Treat event from 3-7 p.m. at 3201 Cattle Dr. The event will include a car show, barbecue for sale, music, kids costume contest and a raffle. The entry fee for the car show is $25 per vehicle.

Proceeds from the event support Thumbs Up Cancer Down. Call 661-328-8000 to make a reservation or for more information.

Halloween Pub Crawl: Several downtown businesses will participate in Bakersfield’s second-annual Halloween Pub Crawl on Saturday. The event will be held from 4:30-9 p.m. at several locations including Riley’s Tavern, Jerry’s Pizza and Pub, the Crash Lounge and Muertos Kitchen.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes while enjoying the food and drink. There will also be games, prizes, a costume contest and more. Participants will be able to get food and drink specials and avoid cover charges at the participating locations while wearing a wristband.

Tickets range from $12 to $36 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/32EFTwy. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Proceeds from the event supports local non-profit charity Second Star to the Right.

For more information, visit dothecrawl.com.

Halloween Bash: Elements Venue & Banquet Centre will hold its annual Halloween Bash starting at 9 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older and in costume. The venue will be decorated for Halloween with various props and lighting. There will also be music, dancing and a costume contest.

General admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. VIP tickets in advance are $25 or $30 at the door. VIP includes better seating, a lanyard, food and an upstairs private bar.

To make reservations or for more information, call 661-301-4681.

Sunday

Monster Mash Dash: Bakersfield Classic Events is holding its first-ever Monster Mash Dash at the Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy. The event will consist of a Halloween-themed 5K run and kids run with Halloween music playing. Attendees are urged to wear costumes to the event, as there will be a contest.

The kids run starts at 9 a.m. and costs $25 per person. The 5K starts at 9:10 a.m. and costs $35 per person. A virtual run is also available for $45. To purchase passes or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2pFb6kH.

Halloween Day

Safe Halloween: The Kern County Museum will hold its annual Safe Halloween event from 5-9 p.m. on both nights at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave. More than 50 candy stations will be open along with music, family entertainment, a costume contest and more.

Tickets are $10 per child ages 5 to 13. Children under 5 are free. Tickets for those 14 years old or older are $5. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2MB4Ovk.

Parking is free, but those looking to get the best spots can opt for a $20 VIP parking pass. Passes must be purchased in advance.

Call 661-437-3330 for more information.