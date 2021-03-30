Several Easter events being held this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Easter Sunday is just a few days away, and several local organizations are holding events this week in celebration.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have scrapped some of the Easter events that are typically held each year, but some organizations are still finding ways to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a look at a few of the activities that are being held in the coming days here in Bakersfield.

FRIDAY

Stay Focused Ministries is holding an Easter Blast Drive Thru event from noon to 2 p.m. at its office, located at 1225 California Ave. The organization will be handing out free Easter baskets and food boxes on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will also be a chance for attendees to win prizes. Stay Focused Ministries said the event will follow state COVID-19 guidelines, including requiring face masks, and will have sanitation stations available. For more information about the event, call 661-322-4673.

SATURDAY

Thee Next Steps is holding a free Easter outreach event called A Day at the Park from noon to 2 p.m. at Heritage Park, located at 8636 Bernard St. The organization will be handing out 2,000 Easter eggs, 120 goodie bags, 100 easter baskets and raffling 10 prizes. For more information, email theenextsteps@outlook.com.

SUNDAY

Blessing Corner Outreach and Friends is holding an Easter giveaway from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at 101 Union Ave. The organization will be handing out food, Easter eggs, clothing, shoes and toys. The event is both drive-up and walk-up and kids must be present. All attendees must wear a face mask. For more information, visit theblessingcorner.com or call 661-861-0349.