Series of paving operations along 24th Street begin Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A series of paving operations will begin on Sunday and last through next week.

Paving operations will resume along the north side of 24th Street between Drake Street and Highway 178 on Sunday. The planned schedule is as follows:

May 10: The contractor plans to repave the north side of the Chester Avenue, L Street and M Street intersections. The intersection paving will take place between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 a.m.

May 11-12: Paving operations will be underway for the two currently closed lanes on the north side of 24th Street between Drake Street and M Street between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The adjacent westbound travel lane will also need to be closed, leaving one westbound lane open to traffic. This work is not expected to impact eastbound traffic on 23rd Street.

May 13-14: Paving operations will be underway east of M Street on Highway 178. The eastbound and westbound inside lanes on the 178 will be closed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. Two lanes are expected to remain open in each direction while work is underway.