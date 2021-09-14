Sen. Shannon Grove to recognize Tehachapi community’s dedication to helping those in need

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The office of Senator Shannon Grove is preparing to honor and recognize the efforts of three local organizations who combined forces to host community blood drives during the pandemic.

Houchin Community Blood Bank, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District and the City of Tehachapi held close to 25 blood drives in Tehachapi between March 2020 and September 2021. More than 850 donors donated whole blood, plasma and platelets potentially impacting more than 2,500 lives.

The recognition ceremony will take place September 21, at 11 a.m. at West Park located at 490 W. D Street .

Following the ceremony HCBB, TVRPD, & the City of Tehachapi will hold their 25th blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. All donors on September 21 will receive two Kern County Fair tickets and will be entered into a drawing to win a new car from HCBB.



Walk-ins are welcome, but click here to find a reservation time that works for you. To help save time, fill out the donor questionnaire prior to arrival (must be done same day of the donation) and print it or screenshot the barcode.

Additional information on becoming a blood, platelet and plasma donor can be found on their website www.HCBB.com.