Sen Melissa Hurtado: $50 million in state funds secured for South San Joaquin Valley

As Governor Newsom’s $214.8 billion 2019-2020 budget went into effect Monday, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) announced she has secured millions of dollars from the budget for the South San Joaquin Valley.

The investments will address a broad range of services including access to clean drinking water, asthma prevention, defense against family separation, aging and disability centers, short-line railroad projects, and more.

Of that, $15 million will go towards asthma prevention services in a region where the air quality is ranked among the worst in the nation. Another $5 million will go towards resources for the aging and for those with disabilities. $7 million will go towards short line railroad projects and $4 million will go towards training attorneys how to defend immigrants who have been deported or separated from their families.

$12 million over three years will be allocated for the the Dolores Huerta Foundation’s Youth and Family Civic Engagement Initiative. The initiative will address civic engagement disparities for low-income and highly vulnerable youth and families.

Hurtado expressed gratitude on Monday towards the state leaders including the governor.

“Since the beginning of the year, our community has witnessed firsthand, a Governor and leaders who have prioritized our needs in the Central Valley,” stated Sen. Melissa Hurtado. “I am beyond grateful for the work of Governor Gavin Newsom and Senate Leader Toni Atkins who have both been incredibly inclusive during this process to ensure that the budget is fully reflective of ALL of California,” said Sen. Melissa Hurtado.

Sen. Melissa Hurtado continued by stating that “the final budget agreement issued by California’s leadership will expand access to health care, support vulnerable and aging communities, provide improvements for connecting rural communities through short-line railroad projects, and help diverse communities throughout the state.”

Another $15 million is for projects related to clean drinking water. Of that sum of money, $2.5 million will be used for projects Arvin.”

“It is a big help to Arvin,” said a grateful Mayor Jose Gurrola, noting the funds will help ensure clean water for the city.

“The money that the water district received from the state is to build new water wells that will have clean drinking water so that we can have arcinic contaminated drinking water off the system.”

But others like Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong argue the governor’s new budget spends too much and will hurt tax payers.

“This is the largest state budget in the history of ca. It’s completely unsustainable,” he said.

Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) issued the following statement in response to Democrat leaders celebrating the 2019-20 state budget, describing it as “The Affordability Package.”

“Celebration is the wrong word to describe a record-spending state budget. With a record $215 billion budget and $22 billion surplus, Californians have some things to be thankful for, but plenty to worry about as many economists fear that an economic downturn is approaching. This budget is also hurting hard-working families because it includes $2 billion in new taxes, and recklessly grows government spending by nearly $49 billion from 2016.

“And just this morning as Democrat leaders are celebrating, Californians woke up to see their gas taxes up another 5.6 cents per gallon of gasoline. California now has the distinction of having the highest gas taxes in the nation.

“Senate Republicans are working hard to advocate for Californians because they deserve better,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.