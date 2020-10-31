Semi truck found spilling fuel onto I-5 at Hwy. 99 interchange

METTLER, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck was found spilling gallons of gas onto northbound Interstate 5 at the Highway 99 junction this morning near Mettler.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were sent to the area just after 7 a.m. this morning after a person reported that a semi truck ahead of them was leaking fuel and that it was falling onto the roadway as well as onto the reporting party’s vehicle.

The CHP said the reporting party flagged down the semi driver to notify them of the leak, which was contained to the road. It is believed that most or all of the gas in the truck’s fuel tank had been emptied.

It is unclear at this time what caused the leak, although the CHP said the “gas tank exploded.” The fuel does not appear to have caused a fire.

