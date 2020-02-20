Semi truck fire closes several lanes of southbound Interstate 5, just north of Castaic

UPDATE: The #1 and #2 lanes are now open. The #3 and #4 lanes remain closed as crews continue to clear the roadway.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) – A SIGALERT has been issued on southbound I-5, just north of Castaic, due to a semi truck fire.
According to CHP, a semi truck was reported to be on fire just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
The SIGALERT was issued just before 7:30 a.m.
The #1 lane of southbound I-5 is open and northbound lanes of I-5 are open. The remaining lanes are expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m.