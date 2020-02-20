Semi truck fire closes several lanes of southbound Interstate 5, just north of Castaic

UPDATE: The #1 and #2 lanes are now open. The #3 and #4 lanes remain closed as crews continue to clear the roadway.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two right lanes of southbound I-5 just north of Templin Hwy CLOSED for an unknown duration due to a big rig fire. pic.twitter.com/0N7vkEqy2b — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 20, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) – A SIGALERT has been issued on southbound I-5, just north of Castaic, due to a semi truck fire.

According to CHP, a semi truck was reported to be on fire just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The SIGALERT was issued just before 7:30 a.m.

The #1 lane of southbound I-5 is open and northbound lanes of I-5 are open. The remaining lanes are expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m.