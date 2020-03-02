Second U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed in Washington State

(NBC News)— Health officials have confirmed a second coronavirus death inside the United States.

Washington state announced overnight that another victim with coronavirus has died, a man in his 70s with underlying health problems.

The first U.S. victim was a man in his 50s, also from Washington state. Officials believe he caught the virus through community contact.

So far at least 85 cases have been confirmed in the United States, including the first cases in New York and Rhode Island. Both traveled to affected countries.

“The risk here in Rhode Island is low and we have been preparing for this for weeks,” Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo said.

Vice President Pence tells Meet The Press the CDC is helping local authorities figure out who else may have been exposed.

“For the average American, the risk does remain low. We’re ready,” Mr. Pence said.

The Trump administration says 150,000 test kits will be available in the next two weeks, but they’re concerned about a shortage of face masks for health care workers who need them.

