Second man arrested in 2018 Rosamond killing had DNA on items connected to the crime, reports say

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested earlier this month in connection with a killing that occurred more than a year ago admitted to lying to detectives and his DNA was found on multiple items related to the crime, court documents say.

Esteban Briseno, 27, was arrested Aug. 6 at a Greyhound bus station in Barstow. He’s charged with murder in the April 2018 killing of Kyle Ramirez, 31, at a Rosamond residence.

Also charged with murder in Ramirez’s slaying is Jaime Briseno Perez, 34. Perez was arrested after officers found him hiding in a closet in the same room as the body. He was in possession of a folding knife.

Ramirez suffered stab wounds to the chest, face and head, according to court documents. A belt was wrapped around his throat and a pathologist determined cause of death as ligature strangulation.

Interviewed following his arrest earlier this month, Briseno admitted to lying to detectives regarding the investigation when he was first questioned, according to court documents. But he said he wasn’t involved in Ramirez’s death, and said Perez had told him that Ramirez was tied up but still breathing when he left the house in the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.

Briseno’s DNA was found on a dog collar tied around Ramirez’s ankles, the blade and handle of the folding knife Perez had in his possession and bloody clothing, the documents say.

He’s next due in court Oct. 7 and is in custody on $1 million bail.