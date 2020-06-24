Second inmate dies from virus at Avenal State Prison

AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A second inmate at Avenal State Prison has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The inmate died on Tuesday at an outside hospital, said spokeswoman Dana Simas. The exact cause of death has not yet been officially determined.

It is the 20th virus-related death of an inmate in CDCR custody.

Avenal State Prison currently has 112 inmates who are positive with COVID-19, Simas said.

The first virus-related death at the prison was reported on June 20.