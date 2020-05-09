Second annual ‘Larry Koman’s BBQ for our Homeless’ to take place at Bakersfield Homeless Shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – Bakersfield resident Larry Koman and his team of volunteers will deliver Tri-Tip and hot dogs to the most in need at the Bakersfield Homeless Center Saturday from 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Willow Ranch Restaurant generously donated all labor costs, said Koman.

The meal will also have side dishes like salad, mac and cheese, and beans courtesy of Don Bynum at Temblor Brewery.

Koman said in an effort to bring some joy to those who need it the most, he felt that something needed to be done.

“Now more than ever, I want the men, women and children who reside at the Bakersfield Homeless Center to take a break from their daily struggles.”

‘Larry Koman’s BBQ for our Homeless’ is free for the clients at the center. They are expecting to feed approximately 150 residents.