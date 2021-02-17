Search continues for missing UC Santa Cruz student who may be in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles family is asking for help finding a 21-year-old UC Santa Cruz student who has been missing since Dec. 21 and may be in Kern County.

Family and friends say Dane Elkins’ last known location was near Interstate 5 and Templin Highway around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 in Castaic, where his car was found abandoned with his wallet, computer, and cellphone still inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In the days leading up to his disappearance, Elkins became mentally distressed due to the pandemic, driving up and down the state from Santa Cruz to Los Angeles and back, per Elkins’ mother Deborah Kassin Elkins.

She believes he stopped in Bakersfield on a few occasions and knows the area, adding it’s possible he ended up in Kern County after he abandoned his car.

Elkins’ friend Alexx Vincent, who traveled to Bakersfield recently to search for him, said she spoke with a few homeless people who say they saw Dane in late December in the downtown area near the bus station on 21st St. and Chester Ave.

“[I am] just trying to take it at face value, but it was really reassuring to hear that more than one person in Bakersfield knew who he was and had seen him or felt like they had seen him,” Vincent said. “I can’t emphasize how selfless he is to his family and friends. Your family loves you. I’m here, your dad’s here. Miss you a lot.”

If you see Elkins or may know about his whereabouts, you are asked to follow from a distance, take a picture or video, and call 9-1-1.

The family also respectfully asks that you send any information or pictures to searchingfordaneelkins@gmail.com. Elkins is described as being 5 feet 11 inches, tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.