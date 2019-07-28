Search and rescue pulling submerged SUV from Kern River

Search and rescue crews are removing a submerged SUV spotted in the Kern River on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol was dispatched to Highway 178 just east of the Sandy Flat Campground around 1 p.m. Saturday.

A sergeant on scene reported that the vehicle has been in the water for a while, and is only visible now because water levels have dropped about three feet in the last week.

Triple temperatures, rocky terrain and the raging current prevented crews from removing the SUV Saturday, but crews returned to the scene Sunday morning for extraction.

CHP has closed one lane and is directing one-way traffic. According to the CHP traffic website, a county coroner is also headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.