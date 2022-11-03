BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain and desert areas have prompted multiple school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Thursday.

Snow is falling in the Tehachapi Mountains, expect delays over Highway 58.

The following schools are impacted:

Tehachapi Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

– Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi – One-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

– One-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. El Tejon Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

– Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. Mojave Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

For a full list of delays and closures and real-time updates, click here.