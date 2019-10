Two schools in Kern County are affected by the public safety power shutoffs:

• El Tejon Middle school is CLOSED due to a power outage on Friday, Oct. 11. All other schools in the El Tejon Unified School District are on regular schedule.

• There is a 2-hour delay for Cummings Valley School due to a power outage for Friday, Oct. 11. All other schools in the Tehachapi Unified School District are on regular schedule.

