SBDC holding free webinar Wednesday on funding options for small businesses amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield is holding a free webinar Wednesday on how to manage a small business and survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and will be hosted by SBDC Director Kelly Bearden, who will be joined by Scott Rogalski, director of the Northern California SBDC Finance Center. The discussion will focus on funding options available to businesses.

The SBDC said Rogalski recently developed an extensive database of Small Business Association lenders across the country that includes regional and local banks, credit unions, and investor groups.

The webinar will provide guidance for businesses on PPP forgiveness forms and how to show effective management of documentation in order to maximize the amount of loans that can be forgiven.

There will also be updates on the Economic Disaster Injury Loan Program, local COVID-19 trends, Kern County’s status under state guidelines as well as information on the Kern Recovers, BCARES, and the Wasco Relief Grant programs.

To register for the webinar, visit www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief33.