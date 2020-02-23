Saturday night DUI checkpoint results

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section conducted a DUI Checkpoint in Northeast Bakersfield, Saturday night.

According to the department, the operation took place at the 200 block of Bernard St. between 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. 241 vehicles were screened and four drivers were detained to evaluate and determine their sobriety influence level.

No one was arrested for DUI, but one driver was cited for driving without a license and three others were driving with a suspended license.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As always, if you suspect a drunk driver, call 911.