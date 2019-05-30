Sangera Subaru donates over $30k to Meals on Wheels program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local dealership gave not only their time, but a large donation to a portion of the population that is underserved.

As part of Sangera Subaru’s “Share the Love” program, they chose “Meals on Wheels,” a program in Kern County that serves lunch to more than 100 seniors every day at the Rasmussen Senior Center.

And, to keep that program up and running, the dealership donated over $30,000 Wednesday morning.

Meals on Wheels are always looking for volunteers to help at the Rasmussen Center at 115 East Roberts Lane in Oildale.

