In honor of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Salty’s Barbecue will hold an event at their White Lane location.

Military vehicles identical to those that were used in the D-Day will be on display along with D-Day memorabilia. The Olive Drab Drivers and Honor Flight Kern County will also make an appearance.

Visit the Salty’s Barbecue location at 6801 White Lane from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday evening.